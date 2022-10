BIG LAKE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reagan County sneaks by Kermit 23-20 in a thrilling overtime victory, capped off by a 47-yard field goal by AJ Avalos.

Reagan County moves to 3-2 before opening district play against Forsan (4-1). Kermit falls to 2-4 ahead of its district opener against Lamesa.

Watch the video above for highlights.