ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers (25-9. 8-2) defeat their crosstown rival Odessa Bronchos (13-18, 0-10) in three sets 25-9, 25-19, 25-7.

Junior Jade Workman had her 1,000th career kill in the win including 13 against Odessa.

Watch the video above for highlights.