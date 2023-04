ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers jumped out to an early lead and never let up as they best the San Angelo Central Bobcats 12-3.

Permian won the series finale after the teams split their first two meetings. Permian (5-7) is now tied with Central and Odessa for fourth place in district.

The Panthers will play their final regular season series next weekend against Midland.

Watch the video above for highlights.