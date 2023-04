ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers rallied from a two-run deficit to walk off the Midland Bulldogs in a 5-4 win.

The three-game series is tied after Midland beat Permian 10-2 on Thursday. The series finale will be in Midland on Saturday afternoon. Midland is now 7-7 in district while Permian improves their district record to 6-8.

