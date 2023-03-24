MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After losing an early lead, the Permian Panthers rallied to beat their rival Odessa Bronchos 9-6.

The best-of-three series is tied 1-1 after Odessa beat Permian 10-5 on Thursday. The teams will play at Permian on Saturday at noon to decide the series.

The Panthers led 3-0 early, but Odessa came back with a huge third inning scoring all six of their runs in the frame. However, the Bronchos went scoreless the rest of the allowing the Mojo offense to heat up and rally for the win.

Watch the video above for highlights.