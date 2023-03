ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers jumped out to an early lead before pulling away against El Paso Coronado 5-1 in the bi-district round.

Permian led scored the game’s first two goals before Coronado scored just before the half for a 2-1 score at the break before Mojo pulled away in the second half.

Permian advances to the Area round where they’ll play either Keller Central or Bell.

Watch the video above for highlights.