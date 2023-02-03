ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian girls basketball was defeated by San Angelo Central 60-47, eliminating the Panthers from playoff contention.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
