ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers lost at home to the Frenship Tigers 7-3 clinching a series loss.
The teams will meet again at Frenship High School on Saturday for the series finale.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers lost at home to the Frenship Tigers 7-3 clinching a series loss.
The teams will meet again at Frenship High School on Saturday for the series finale.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now