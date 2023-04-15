WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers lost to the Frenship Tigers 9-2 as the Panthers got swept in their three-game series.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
