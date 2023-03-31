ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers lost their third round playoff game against the Southlake Carroll Dragons 2-0 ending their season.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
