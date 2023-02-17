STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers defeated the Midland Bulldogs 75-53 to clinch the number three seed in their district.

Permian beat San Angelo Central on Thursday to play Midland, who had the chance to clinch the third seed with a win. The Panthers will play in El Paso on Tuesday to open the playoffs.

Permian, Midland, and San Angelo Central all tied for third in district after all went 5-5 in district during the regular season. The three teams required a seeding tournament in Stanton to determine the final two playoff spots. Frenship and Odessa already clinched playoff spots.

Midland will play San Angelo Central in Stanton at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday to decide who gets the fourth and final playoff spot.

Watch the video above for highlights.