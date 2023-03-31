ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Bronchos scored first and never looked back holding off a late rally by the San Angelo Central Bobcats to win 6-4.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Bronchos scored first and never looked back holding off a late rally by the San Angelo Central Bobcats to win 6-4.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now