ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa High Bronchos (3-2) take down the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes (3-2) leading the game from start to finish winning 35-14.

A pair of first quarter Jaylien Jones touchdown passes helped push the Bronchos’ lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and Odessa never looked back. Jones finish with 4 touchdown passes, two were to Odessa’s top receiver Ivan Carreon.

Watch the video above for highlights.