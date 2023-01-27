ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Bronchos squeak by their rival Permian Panthers 50-49 moving ahead of the Panthers in the district standings.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
