ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College Wranglers won a tough three-set battle against conference rival Midland College 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in the regular season finale.

The Wranglers finish 10-4 in conference and 24-7 overall while the Chaps finish conference play 9-5 and 16-10 overall.

Watch the video above for highlights.