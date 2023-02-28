ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College Wranglers had a slow start but finish strong as they defeat the Western College Westerners 13-6 to win their seventh game in a row.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
