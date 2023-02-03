MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Bronchos hold on the final minutes to beat the Midland Bulldogs 60-59.
Odessa (3-4) is now tied for second in district with Midland and San Angelo Central.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
