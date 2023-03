ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College Wranglers and Howard College Hawks split their Saturday doubleheader securing a series win for the Wranglers.

After Odessa won both games in Big Spring on Friday, the Wranglers clinched a series win by winning the first game 7-5 before the Hawks won the series finale 7-2.

