ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College softball team won their doubleheader against two teams on Saturday. The Wranglers beat Barton College 8-0 before beating Otero 22-2.
Watch the video above for highlights from the first game.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
