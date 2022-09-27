ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Compass Lady Cougars (19-3) defeated Denver City in three sets for their 13th win in their last 14 games. Compass entered the game ranked No. 13 in Texas for Class 3A.

The Lady Cougars never trailed during the first two sets winning the first 25-13 and the second 25-7 after jumping out to a 7-0 lead.

The third and final set saw Compass trail by as many as 8 points before they stormed back to win 27-25.

Compass will next play at Brownfield on Saturday before hosting Lamesa next Tuesday.

