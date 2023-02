STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With a chance to clinch a playoff spot, the Midland Bulldogs lost to the San Angelo Central Bobcats 71-63 ending their season.

Midland and Central, along with Permian, had to play in a seeding tournament in Stanton to decide who earned the final two playoff spots in their district.

Permian beat Central and Midland to earn the third seed while Central’s win gives them the fourth seed.

Midland finishes the season 19-13 overall.

Watch the video above for highlights.