MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Bulldogs pulled away late to beat the El Paso Montwood Rams 10-2.

Midland leads the best-of-three series 1-0 after winning at home. Game 2 is in El Paso on Saturday at 12 P.M. Central. If a Game 3 is needed, it will begin 30 minutes after Game 2 ends.

Watch the video above for highlights.