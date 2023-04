MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s Wyatt Kreuger hit a walk off single as Midland rallied to beat Permian 6-5 in nine innings.

The two teams split the first two games of the series including Permian’s walk off win on Friday. Midland finished second in district going 8-7 while Permian finished 6-9 and missed the playoffs.

Watch the video above for highlights.