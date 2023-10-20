MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High exploits Odessa High’s defense in a 59-28 win. The Bulldogs improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1954 and are in position to clinch a playoff berth.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
