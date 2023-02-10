MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Bulldogs pulled away from the Legacy Rebels 89-70 to take a big step towards clinching a playoff berth.

Midland improved their district record to 5-4 while Legacy remains winless at 0-9.

London Rickett led Midland with 24 points, Da’Vion Mosley scored 18, Dwayne Bush added 15 and Jason Robinson had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Max Vera scored 19 points to lead Legacy, Jordan Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Colin Brazzell added 16.

