ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Bulldogs rallied to beat the Odessa Bronchos 10-7 in eight innings to win their best-of-three series.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
