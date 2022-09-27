MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated Permian in a District 2-6A showdown three sets to one (25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18).

Kendall Harrington led the way for the Rebels in all aspects of the game, achieving her third consecutive game with a triple-double, with 14 kills, 16 digs and 16 assists. Marisa Calzada had an excellent night on defense with 24 digs.

Outside hitter Camila Salazar and middle Sarah Philley supplemented Harrington’s performance in the front row with nine and seven kills, respectively.

Despite the loss, Permian’s Jade Workman continued her dominance. She also achieved a triple-double with 19 kills, 18 assists and 11 digs. Sarahi Orona had a solid night on the outside as well with 10 kills, and libero Iliana Garcia had 25 digs.

Midland Legacy took an early lead in the district with this win, now 2-0 in District 2-6A and 21-8 overall.

Permian is now 1-1 in district and 24-8 overall.

Next up for Midland Legacy is a date with cross-town rivals Midland High. The Rebels host the Bulldogs Friday at 5 p.m.

Permian next hosts San Angelo Central on Friday at 5 p.m.