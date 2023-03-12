WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For the first time since 2011, the Midland College Chaps are going dancing.

The Chaps defeated Ranger College 68-55 in the Region V Final clinching an automatic bid to the Junior College National Tournament.

Sophomore guard Keonte Jones led the Chaps with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier White added 15 points on five three-pointers while Trent Johnson chipped in with 10 points.

Midland College led 32-21 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

Watch the video above for highlights and to hear from the Chaps after the win.