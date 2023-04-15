MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Chaparrals won their doubleheader opener against Amarillo College 6-0 clinching a series win.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Chaparrals won their doubleheader opener against Amarillo College 6-0 clinching a series win.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now