EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Christian traveled to El Paso Americas for its season opener. The Mustangs took a 16-16 tie into double overtime after both teams missed game-winning field goals. MCS won in double overtime on a game-winning touchdown over the 6A opponent, 24-16.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian wins in double overtime over El Paso Americas
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
