MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Chapparals and Howard College Hawks split their doubleheader to open their four-game series.

The Lady Chaps won the opener 8-1 before the Hawks came back to win the second game 8-4. The series concludes in Big Spring on Saturday with another doubleheader.

Watch the video above for highlights from the first game.