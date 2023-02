MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Lady Chaps were hot from the plate all day as they sweep their doubleheader against the Coastal Bend Cougars.

Midland College won the first game 14-6 and the second game 11-2, each lasting five innings. The Lady Chaps earned the series sweep after also winning their doubleheader against the Cougars on Friday.

Watch the video above for highlights from the first game.