MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Chaps split their doubleheader against New Mexico Junior College on the last day of the regular season.

MC won the first game 5-3 before dropping the finale 15-14 as the Chaps lost three of four against the Thunderbirds.

The Chaps will play in next week’s NJCAA Region 5 Tournament in Weatherford on May 12th at 10 A.M. against McLennan Community College.

Watch the video from highlights from MC’s regular season finale.