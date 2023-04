MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Legacy Rebels took a big lead and held off the Midland Bulldogs to win their series finale 8-5.

Midland won the first two meetings between the teams to clinch the season series. Both Midland and Legacy are 6-6 in district, tied for second place entering the regular season’s final weekend.

Next week Legacy will face Odessa while Midland will face Permian to end their regular seasons.

Watch the video above for highlights.