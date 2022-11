MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels lost in three sets in the bi-district playoff round to the El Paso Franklin Cougars 25-20, 25-18, 25-22.

The Rebels finish the season 29-10 overall after going 9-1 in conference and winning the District 2-6A championship.

