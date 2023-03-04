MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After falling behind early, the Midland Legacy Rebels lost to the El Paso Pebble Hills Spartans 15-7.
The Rebels finish the Tournament of Champions 4-2.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
