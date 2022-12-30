MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Lady Rebels lost to the Crandall Pirates 38-34 in their last game of the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic.
Midland Legacy finished the tournament 1-3.
Watch the video above for highlights.
