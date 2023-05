MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s John Langehennig hit an RBI single to score Gavin Pinkerton in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Bulldogs beat Eastlake 1-0 to win their first-round playoff series.

Midland won the first game of the series 9-4. This is Midland’s first trip to the area round since 2017 where they will face Weatherford.

Watch the video above for highlights and to hear from Langehennig after the game.