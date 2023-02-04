ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Jackalopes lost in overtime 5-4 to the Shreveport Mudbugs.
This is the Jacks’ first overtime loss this season.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
