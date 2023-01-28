ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Jackalopes fell behind early before losing 4-2 against the New Mexico Ice Wolves snapping their three-game winning streak.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Jackalopes fell behind early before losing 4-2 against the New Mexico Ice Wolves snapping their three-game winning streak.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now