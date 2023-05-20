LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Greenwood Rangers beat the Canyon Eagles 8-4 clinching a series win and advancing to the fourth of the playoffs.

Greenwood led 2-0 before the Eagles scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. The Rangers responded with a big inning of their own scoring six times in the fifth.

The Rangers won Game 1 in their best-of-three series on Friday 7-1 before winning Game 2. Greenwood will face Stephenville in the regional semifinals.

