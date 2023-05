ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Forsan Buffaloes held off the Bangs Dragons to win 1-0 winning their best-of-three regional semifinal series.

Forsan won the series opener in a 16-13 shootout before holding on in a defensive battle. The Buffaloes will play the winner of the Colorado-Stamford series in the regional finals. If Forsan wins the regional title, they’ll advance to the state tournament in Austin.

Watch the video above for highlights.