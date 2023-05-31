AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogettes held off the Rains Wildcats 1-0 in the 3A softball state semifinal game to advance to the state championship game.

Coahoma will face Santa Gertrudis Academy on Thursday at 1 P.M. in the 3A softball state championship at McCombs Field.

The Bulldogettes are in the championship game for the second season in a row after losing the title game last season to Hallettsville. Coahoma will try to win their second state championship in program history after winning the title in 1998.

Sophomore pitcher Hannah Wells powered Coahoma’s win with a complete game shutout. She allowed one hit and struck out 11 batters while walking four on 109 pitches.

“It’s just a lockdown type of feeling like we have to be locked down,” said Wells. “Our offense is not as strong today so we have to make all the plays in the field. I just felt like if we just played our game, played how we usually do, then we’d be fine.”

“It’s hard to put into words what that kid does, but the amount of work that she puts into it, we’re proud of her, we’re happy she’s a Bulldogette,” said coach Alex Orosco about Wells.

Baylor Wright’s RBI single to score Shae Lang in the second inning ended up being the game’s only run. Coahoma finished with four hits at the plate and two errors in the field.

“We got to reflect on what we did well and what we didn’t do and then try to find some time to fix that,” said Orosco on preparing for the championship game.

Watch the video above for highlights.