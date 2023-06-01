AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After finishing a game short last season, Coahoma once again came back to the state title game and took care of some unfinished business.

The Coahoma Bulldogettes defeated the Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions 4-2 to win the 3A softball state championship.

The Bulldogettes won their second state championship in program history after winning it all in 1998. They finish the 2023 season 36-3 overall.

Sophomore pitcher Hannah Wells won the state championship MVP after another strong outing in the pitcher’s circle. She threw 117 pitches across seven innings with four strikeouts and allowed two runs on four hits while walking four.

However Wells was probably most impactful at the plate.

After she doubled in the first inning, Santa Gertrudis intentionally walked her the next two times she stepped to the plate.

With a runner on base in the top of the seventh and no outs, the Lady Lions decided to pitch to Wells for the second time.

She made the most of it.

Wells crushed a screaming liner over the wall in center field just under the scoreboard giving Coahoma a 4-1 lead that all but put the game away.

“I was ahead 2-0, I knew I needed to attack a good pitch and as soon as it came off the bat I knew,” said Wells of her game-sealing home run. “It was just a good pitch and I took advantage of it.”

Karleigh Burt helped kickstart the scoring by driving home Shae Lang in the fourth inning by beating a throw to first for an infield RBI single.

After the Lady Lions tied the game in the fifth, Coahoma answered immediately in the sixth.

Baylor Wright doubled down the third base foul line to drive Lang home for her second run of the game and give Coahoma a 2-1 lead.

Coahoma’s defense held strong in the bottom of the sixth when Santa Gertrudis had runners on second and third before Wells induced an inning-ending groundout

In the next inning, she hit the home run that put the game away.

“I feel over the moon right now. We’ve been working for this forever. It feels great,” said infielder Christian Everett who is one of two seniors on the team along with Lang.

“It’s just a great feeling to graduate and the last time putting a uniform on being a state champ,” said Lang.

“Of course last year was a heartbreaking deal but the hard work, getting back to it, it just makes it all worth it knowing that you get to go home with the gold today,” said coach Alex Orosco.

Watch the video above for highlights.