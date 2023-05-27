LAMESA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogettes beat the Lamesa Tornadoes 14-1 to clinch their series and win the Region 1-3A final, clinching a berth in the state tournament in Austin.

The Bulldogettes won the first game of their best-of-three series at Coahoma on Friday 10-0 before winning the clincher at Lamesa.

Coahoma will go to Austin for the second year in a row after getting to the state championship game last season.

Coahoma jumped out to an early lead scoring seven runs in the first two innings. After a pair of scoreless innings on offense, Coahoma scored seven runs in the fifth inning initiating a run rule victory in just five innings.

The Bulldogettes will play in 3A state semifinals next Wednesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

Watch the video above for highlights and the trophy presentation.