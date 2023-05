WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogettes beat Bushland in a one-game playoff 8-3 advancing to the regional final.

Coahoma will face the winner of the Lamesa-Llano series in the regional final. If Coahoma wins the region, the Bulldogettes will advance to the state tournament in Austin for the second consecutive year.

