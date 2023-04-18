COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogettes jumped ahead early and never looked back as they beat the San Angelo TLCA Eagles 19-0 in five innings.

Hannah Wells, Mia Clemmer, and Shae Lang each hit a home run. Wells also pitched and never allowed a baserunner while striking out six.

Coahoma clinched their district title as they improved to 26-3 overall and 13-0 against district opponents. The Bulldogettes entered the week ranked second in the state for 3A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. They will return to the playoffs after coming up one run short in the state championship game last year.

Coahoma’s regular season finale will be at San Angelo TLCA on Friday.

Watch the video above for highlights.