COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After jumping out to an early lead, the Coahoma Bulldogettes defeated the Clyde Bulldogs 8-1 in a district clash.

Sophomore pitcher Hannah Wells pitched a complete game allowing two hits, one earned run, no walks, and 11 strikeouts. The only run allowed came on a Clyde home run which was the first district run the Bulldogettes have allowed in the last two seasons.

“I think my mentality was ‘Ok she just hit a bomb off me. Oh well get back into it, get my team back in the dugout and score some more runs,” said Wells. “I think we’re doing well, our energy our togetherness I’d say is going pretty good. I think we’re doing pretty well right now.”

Coahoma had ten hits on offense powered by freshman Mia Clemmer’s two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Watch the video above for highlights.