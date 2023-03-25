ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caleb Boswell hit a walk-off homerun to help lift the Permian Panthers over the Odessa Bronchos 3-2 to win their best-of-three series.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
