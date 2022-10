CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs suffer a defeat against the undefeated Canyon Eagles. The Mustangs had two early fumbles that led to Canyon touchdowns. Andrews trailed 22-28 at halftime, but only scored once in the second half. Canyon went on to win 44-30.

Andrews now falls to 4-2 ahead of their district opener against San Angelo Lake View.

